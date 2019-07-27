Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS) EPS Estimated At $-1.09; Astro Med (ALOT) Sentiment Is 1.73

Analysts expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) to report $-1.09 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.99 EPS previously, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 10.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 1,148 shares traded. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Astro Med Inc (ALOT) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.03, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 19 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 11 decreased and sold equity positions in Astro Med Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.77 million shares, down from 3.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Astro Med Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company has market cap of $76.53 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 1.32% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. for 233,794 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 50,840 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 414,720 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.68% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 98,394 shares.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company has market cap of $167.21 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. It has a 26.02 P/E ratio. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand.

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.40 million for 29.83 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.