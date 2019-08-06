Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Comparing side by side

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 19.84 N/A -2.88 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 47.47 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 11.8 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Meanwhile, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target is $74, while its potential upside is 27.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 92.97%. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 45.04%. Competitively, 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.