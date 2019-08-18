Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Comparing side by side

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 20.68 N/A -2.88 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 20%. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 45.04%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.