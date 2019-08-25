Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Comparing side by side

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 23.25 N/A -2.88 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 342.75 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Table 2 has Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

4.5 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Prothena Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The shares of both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 92.7% respectively. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.