Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparing side by side

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 5.59M -2.88 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.88M -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 62,318,840.58% 0% -85.4% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2,706,491,923.19% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1 average price target and a 300.00% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 45.6% respectively. 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.