Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 24.23 N/A -2.92 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 258.53 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.7. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 56.9% respectively. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.