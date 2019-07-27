Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 22.14 N/A -2.92 0.00 Novavax Inc. 17 3.49 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s consensus target price is $1.35, while its potential downside is -68.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novavax Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.