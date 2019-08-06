Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 17.61 N/A -2.88 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.16 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus price target and a 78.57% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 45.5% respectively. 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.