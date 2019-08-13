Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 18.81 N/A -2.88 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 17.9% respectively. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 45.04%. Competitively, 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.