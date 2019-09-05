Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 31.65 N/A -2.88 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 82.30% and its average price target is $96.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 99.2% respectively. 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.