Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparing side by side

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 19.25 N/A -2.88 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genprex Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.