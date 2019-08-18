Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparison side by side

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 20.68 N/A -2.88 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.06 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.