Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 24.18 N/A -2.92 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.04 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 58.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.