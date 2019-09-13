Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 21.69 N/A -2.88 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 7.63 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.