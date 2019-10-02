Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparing side by side

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 5.59M -2.88 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05

In table 1 we can see Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63,021,420.52% 0% -85.4% Cambrex Corporation 55,961,764.21% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

4.5 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cambrex Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2 respectively. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 average price target and a -3.43% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 45.04%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.