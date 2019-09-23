Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparing side by side

Both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 20.34 N/A -2.88 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 61 12.17 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 27.1 and 27.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.