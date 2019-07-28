Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 22.14 N/A -2.92 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.55 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 29.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 15.7% respectively. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.