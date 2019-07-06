Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Comparing side by side

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 24.01 N/A -2.92 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63 4.83 N/A 1.30 53.14

Table 1 highlights Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 110.7% -86.2% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $75, with potential downside of -10.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.93% -7.21% 5.65% -21.4% 0% -15.24% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.