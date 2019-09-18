Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 20.00 N/A -2.88 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Liquidity

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a 298.77% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 14.2% respectively. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 45.04%. Competitively, 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.