Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 19.98 N/A -2.88 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 63.10 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.