Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparison side by side

Both Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 29.19 N/A -2.88 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.04 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 4.6 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.9 average target price and a 150.57% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 45.04%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.