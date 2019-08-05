Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS) Analysts See $-1.09 EPS; DESERT MTN ENERGY COMMON SHARES (DMEHF) Shorts Lowered By 62.5%

Analysts expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) to report $-1.09 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.99 EPS previously, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 10.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 283 shares traded. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DESERT MTN ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) had a decrease of 62.5% in short interest. DMEHF’s SI was 2,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 62.5% from 6,400 shares previously. With 28,300 avg volume, 0 days are for DESERT MTN ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:DMEHF)’s short sellers to cover DMEHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 15.86% or $0.023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.122. About 26,700 shares traded or 274.84% up from the average. Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp., an exploratory resource company, engages in the exploration and development of helium, gas and oil, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. The company has market cap of $5.23 million. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an acreage of 39,742 acres located in the Eastern Arizona; and the Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit gas and oil project comprising 7 wells covering an area of 883.7 acres situated in the Seminole County, Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp. in April 2018.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company has market cap of $65.02 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients.