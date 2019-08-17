Argyll Research Upped Stake in Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) as Stock Price Rose; Bloombergsen Position in Oracle (ORCL) Boosted by $2.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11.98 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56 million, up from 10.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 3.62M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 46,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.87M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.78% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 42,773 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Gradient Ltd reported 0.01% stake. First Interstate Savings Bank accumulated 0.07% or 10,850 shares. 440,970 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Essex Investment Management Comm Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 4,264 shares. Schnieders Capital Management accumulated 0.45% or 36,506 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.03% or 8,996 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 41.19 million shares. 1,350 are owned by Cwm Ltd. Advsr Lc holds 113,915 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Franklin Res, California-based fund reported 328,251 shares. Castleark Lc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). L S Advsrs Inc holds 96,066 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorporation Department reported 24,966 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bernzott Advsr accumulated 174,511 shares. Bokf Na owns 149,063 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 26,721 shares. M Holdg Secs invested 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jennison Assoc Ltd Company has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 12,390 are owned by First Foundation Advsr. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Martin Incorporated Tn stated it has 29,087 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Epoch Inv Ptnrs holds 0.06% or 243,455 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.52% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6.05M shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 32,066 shares. British Columbia Management Corporation invested 0.37% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Contravisory Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gideon Advisors Inc has invested 0.97% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

