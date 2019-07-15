Argyll Research Upped Its Holding in Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) by $1.34 Million; Engineers Gate Manager LP Holding in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Raised by $3.10 Million

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 608.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 38,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 6,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $105.82. About 21,338 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 2,433 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta owns 2,592 shares. Axa owns 905,528 shares. Mariner Llc holds 0% or 2,645 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Llc holds 156 shares. Stanley holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 9,428 shares. Carlson LP holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 197,741 shares. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 28,276 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 0% or 120 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.06% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 7,959 shares. Pdt Prtn Lc holds 0.19% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) or 41,800 shares. 107 were reported by Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 31,508 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 44,486 shares to 41,867 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 66,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,600 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $87,740 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs accumulated 12,600 shares. Albert D Mason stated it has 49,959 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 38,467 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 1,050 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 3,046 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 200 shares. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). The Texas-based Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Alps Advsrs owns 5.11 million shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Raymond James Service Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 5,623 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt invested in 79,080 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Third Security Limited reported 0.54% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp accumulated 4,425 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 146,967 shares.

