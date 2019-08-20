Argyll Research Upped Its Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Holding by $33.60 Million; Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Position by $1.83 Million as Market Value Rose

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11.98 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56M, up from 10.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 2.72M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 560.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 73,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 86,040 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 13,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 375,942 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 12,602 shares to 15,742 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,100 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc owns 0.08% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 740,189 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Llc has invested 0.05% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 53,004 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc invested in 38,651 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 11,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.13% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 9,010 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 0% stake. Bank Of Mellon reported 742,317 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.01% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Ameriprise Finance owns 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 181,675 shares. Secor Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 18,788 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

