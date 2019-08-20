Argyll Research Upped Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Stake; Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 92 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 79 reduced and sold their stakes in Builders Firstsource Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 86.28 million shares, down from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Builders Firstsource Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 59 Increased: 61 New Position: 31.

Argyll Research Llc increased Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) stake by 10.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argyll Research Llc acquired 1.16 million shares as Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Argyll Research Llc holds 11.98 million shares with $348.56M value, up from 10.82M last quarter. Enterprise Products Partners Lp now has $64.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 1.22 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The Company’s products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. It has a 9.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement.

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) A Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource Adds Janice Davis to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 19th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 39.78% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. for 5.61 million shares. Beaconlight Capital Llc owns 2.58 million shares or 9.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robotti Robert has 9.55% invested in the company for 2.03 million shares. The New Jersey-based Raging Capital Management Llc has invested 6.53% in the stock. Towle & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.72 million shares.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 278,378 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 18.80% above currents $29.25 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Product Partners – Strong Yield And Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Communications, a West Virginia-based fund reported 6,100 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited reported 0.97% stake. Hyman Charles D reported 0.05% stake. Cap Invest Advisors Ltd Llc owns 263,372 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 1.10 million shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 4.69M were accumulated by Zimmer Limited Partnership. 35,164 were reported by Cadence Bancorp Na. Kistler holds 0.05% or 3,889 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 24,081 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Epoch Inv Incorporated holds 5.29M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 0.41% or 28,063 shares. Jp Marvel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 7.18M shares. Td Asset Inc reported 13,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. Brasseux Murray E bought $150,000 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Friday, August 2.