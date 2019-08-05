Argyll Research Upped Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Holding by $33.60 Million; Mangrove Partners Stake in Atlantic Pwr (AT) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.83 million market cap company. It closed at $2.38 lastly. It is down 11.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Corp Announces Repricing of APLP Holdings Term Loan and Revolver; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11.98 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56 million, up from 10.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.39 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Wolverine Asset holds 0% or 21,832 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 421,456 shares. Cypress Ltd Liability Co (Wy) invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,898 shares. Globeflex Lp, a California-based fund reported 86,219 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 11,200 shares. Gp One Trading Lp accumulated 0% or 80,731 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) or 384,995 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 23,444 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc has invested 0.02% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 34,004 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 4,359 shares.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 471,695 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).