Argyll Research Stake in Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Increased by $1.34 Million; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Buckingham Asset Management Boosted Position

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 10,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 47,490 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 36,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 8.51 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Clears Way for Comcast’s Sky Bid as Race Tightens With Fox; 07/03/2018 – Comcast and National Public Radio to Launch NPR One App on Xfinity X1; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video)

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 88,786 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comcast adds HD video fee to unlimited wireless plans – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Comcast (CMCSA) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: SU, OKE, SYF, HSY, CMCSA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,967 were reported by Albert D Mason. Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 3.24M shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 63,265 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 65,114 shares. Missouri-based Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.84% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 3,331 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 0.89% or 96,689 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc invested in 0.05% or 4,341 shares. Edge Wealth Management reported 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Curbstone Finance Mgmt Corporation has 31,756 shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.68% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Charter Co has invested 0.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). North Mngmt Corporation stated it has 17,852 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Beach Invest Counsel Pa stated it has 9,524 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 6,556 shares to 3,229 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 12,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,595 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 37,714 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 130,418 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Natixis accumulated 76,800 shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 244,745 shares. Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.18% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 17,959 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). 51,987 were accumulated by Conning. Argyll Rech Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.63 million shares. Cadence Lc holds 125,790 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Susquehanna Intll Group Llp reported 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 4,425 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Llc reported 16,900 shares.