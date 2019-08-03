Argyll Research Position in Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Has Raised by $1.34 Million; As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Trimmed Its Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 256,016 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 143,952 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 119,034 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Blackrock owns 6.07 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Llp invested in 3.28 million shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 57,399 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 25,221 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. Gotham Asset Limited accumulated 37,879 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Redmond Asset Management Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 15,971 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 225,620 shares. Tygh Capital Mngmt invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). The Wisconsin-based Timpani Limited Liability has invested 1.32% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.48% or 250,266 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company stated it has 25,200 shares. West Coast Ltd Liability Com holds 1.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 53,837 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited holds 0.58% or 303,811 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $200,567 activity.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.40 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.