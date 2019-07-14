Argyll Research Position In Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Was Boosted; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.98 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56M, up from 10.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 3.07M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Oakmark’s Bill Nygren and Win Murray Taking GuruFocus Reader Questions – GuruFocus.com” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Put Open Interest Elevated Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking owns 2.03 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Carlson LP accumulated 771,799 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group holds 150 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 372,081 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt. Ballentine Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,700 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 1.09% stake. Masters Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ameritas Prtn Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 42,145 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp accumulated 140,443 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horseman Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 20,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 8.43 million shares. Sol Cap Mngmt Co owns 45,818 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sunbelt Securities reported 0.41% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Frontier Invest Mgmt has 60,596 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Co accumulated 80,603 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Joel Isaacson Company Ltd Company invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 861,800 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Lincoln National Corp reported 0.03% stake. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Liability has 16,663 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability stated it has 21,683 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eagle Glob Advsrs Lc owns 7.18M shares for 8.17% of their portfolio. Third Security Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.93% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Exane Derivatives owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 6.08 million shares. Charles Schwab Advisory holds 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 1.10M shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa invested in 7.59% or 2.31M shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products explores sale of Texas oil terminal stake – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan: Not Investing In This Company Would Leave You ‘Kindered’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PAA Investor Day Recap: What To PAAy Attention To – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Transfer, Enterprise headed to Texas Supreme Court – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 02, 2019.