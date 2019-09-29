Argyll Research Position in Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Has Cut by $29.15 Million; Crown Holdings (CCK) Position Maintained by British Columbia Investment Management Corp

Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 10.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315.75 million, down from 11.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.59 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 7,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 33,754 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 891,730 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.31M shares. Asset Management Inc owns 430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 27,090 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Co holds 6,310 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glob Endowment Mgmt LP accumulated 0.04% or 7,150 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd stated it has 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Korea has invested 0.16% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Sigma Planning Corp owns 6,384 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 4,738 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 129,892 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Prudential has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 21,442 are owned by Principal Gp.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 106,093 shares to 290,373 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.51 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department accumulated 10,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 239,668 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr stated it has 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bowen Hanes & Inc invested in 394,026 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv invested in 0.44% or 34,500 shares. Yhb Inv has 8,607 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.52% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Checchi Advisers Limited has 74,494 shares. Avenir owns 134,838 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Gagnon Securities Limited Liability Co reported 334,034 shares. Seizert Partners Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 33,821 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd holds 35,844 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc owns 72,652 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.38% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).