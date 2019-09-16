Argyll Research Lowered Its Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Position; Artesian Resources Has 1.1 Sentiment

Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.47, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 33 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 30 sold and decreased their positions in Artesian Resources Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.71 million shares, down from 3.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Artesian Resources Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 24 Increased: 25 New Position: 8.

Argyll Research Llc decreased Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argyll Research Llc sold 54,486 shares as Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP)’s stock rose 13.86%. The Argyll Research Llc holds 1.58M shares with $59.29M value, down from 1.63M last quarter. Tc Pipelines Lp now has $2.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 247,368 shares traded or 28.63% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold TCP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 44.61 million shares or 4.69% more from 42.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 15.81 million shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 355,757 shares in its portfolio. 29,359 were reported by Cincinnati Insurance Com. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 39,916 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Llc holds 0.44% or 123,645 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 72,474 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management invested in 0% or 600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 1.25 million shares. Hartford Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 2,314 shares. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 12,849 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 1.22 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 0.29% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bancorp Of America Corp De has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 130,916 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TCP’s profit will be $46.11 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines has $40 highest and $38 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is -5.17% below currents $40.78 stock price. TC Pipelines had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Sell”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 16. JP Morgan maintained the shares of TCP in report on Monday, March 18 with “Underweight” rating.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company has market cap of $339.86 million. The firm distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and utility clients in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. It has a 23.98 P/E ratio. It also offers water for public and private fire protection to clients in its service territories.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation for 60,097 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 84,024 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.31% invested in the company for 89,975 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa has invested 0.28% in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,663 shares.