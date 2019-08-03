Argyll Research Holds Holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD); Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11.98M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56 million, up from 10.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.36M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 72,380 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 94,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 524,641 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – RDL: Oaktree: Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fincl Management invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sather Grp Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 8,312 shares. 1.20 million were reported by Wexford Cap Limited Partnership. Duff And Phelps Invest Co owns 1.19% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 2.72 million shares. California-based Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Energ Income Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 20.68M shares. Burney Company accumulated 34,579 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel accumulated 33,914 shares. First City Cap Management has 0.34% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs holds 0.23% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 1.90 million shares. Ameritas Partners Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Victory Capital Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Security Natl Tru holds 0.06% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 873,693 shares or 3.09% of the stock. Glenmede Na holds 0.08% or 616,033 shares.

