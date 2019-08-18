Argyll Research Holding In Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Was Has Increased; Gentex (GNTX) Share Price Rose While Lvz Advisors Lowered Its Position by $2.08 Million

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11.98 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56M, up from 10.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 3.62M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 1.95M shares traded or 13.96% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc holds 0.06% or 23,040 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 10,925 shares. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bb&T has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 58,175 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 109,473 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. First Trust holds 21,775 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 6.20 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning owns 39,130 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Farmers National Bank reported 2,084 shares. 70,954 were accumulated by Murphy Capital Management. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 200 shares. Bahl Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,294 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 8,006 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 60,572 shares to 73,509 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVE).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Boehm Neil bought 15 shares worth $314. On Friday, June 28 Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 120 shares. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Finance Services owns 0.06% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 9,800 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.19% or 161,528 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Advisors Preferred Ltd Llc owns 19,516 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 10,442 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 720,903 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Communications. Chicago Equity Ptnrs owns 260,555 shares. Hartford Invest Co stated it has 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 10,281 shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 13,643 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 11,072 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 69,400 shares.