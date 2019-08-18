Argyll Research Has Upped Holding in Tc Pipelines LP (TCP); Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 120,447 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 598,289 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC PipeLines, LP to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces Successful Open Season on PNGTS; Records Non-Cash Charges on Bison and Tuscarora – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TC PipeLines, LP announces second quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What to Watch When TransCanada Reports Q4 Results – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Ca holds 12,585 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Alps invested 1.35% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Driehaus Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). 128,938 were reported by First Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 125,790 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Oxbow Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 3,046 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Seven Post Invest Office Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited stated it has 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). 700 were accumulated by North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation. Bessemer Inc has 50 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 0% or 21,846 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 9,237 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.28% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares to 123,681 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81 million for 24.87 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust reported 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 31,395 shares. Cape Ann Natl Bank reported 2,025 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America stated it has 633 shares. Town And Country Bancorporation And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust accumulated 0.32% or 3,545 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Lc invested in 320 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,652 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cincinnati Indemnity reported 15,000 shares. Grimes And Company has 1,759 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service reported 572,943 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 1,863 shares stake. 35,349 were reported by Penobscot Inv Management. Palisade Mngmt Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,020 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 15,286 shares.