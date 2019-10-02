Argyll Research Has Lowered Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Holding; AVIVAGEN COMMON SHARES (CHEXF) SI Decreased By 52.38%

AVIVAGEN INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHEXF) had a decrease of 52.38% in short interest. CHEXF’s SI was 1,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 52.38% from 2,100 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 1 days are for AVIVAGEN INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHEXF)’s short sellers to cover CHEXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.453 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Argyll Research Llc decreased Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argyll Research Llc sold 54,486 shares as Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP)’s stock rose 13.86%. The Argyll Research Llc holds 1.58M shares with $59.29M value, down from 1.63 million last quarter. Tc Pipelines Lp now has $2.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 174,616 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Among 2 analysts covering TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TC PipeLines has $4700 highest and $40 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 8.75% above currents $40 stock price. TC PipeLines had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the shares of TCP in report on Friday, September 20 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TCP’s profit will be $46.12M for 15.87 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold TCP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 44.61 million shares or 4.69% more from 42.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7 are owned by Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 84,447 shares. 500 are held by Kistler. 355,757 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 48,420 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 115,200 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management holds 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 600 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding holds 0% or 36,000 shares. Conning reported 32,795 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership owns 23,380 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Next Grp Inc Inc invested in 75 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 16,925 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation stated it has 0.44% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 5,181 shares in its portfolio.