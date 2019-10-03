Argyll Research Has Cut Stake in Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) as Stock Rose; Nike Cl B (NKE) Holder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Lowered Position by $327,729

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 38.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,987 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $525,000, down from 9,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $90.54. About 819,470 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update

Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 54,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.29 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 11,974 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TCP’s profit will be $46.11M for 15.58 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold TCP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 44.61 million shares or 4.69% more from 42.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 640,868 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Co owns 743,544 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). 253,597 are owned by Kayne Anderson Capital L P. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 18,124 shares. Hightower Advisors has 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 36,000 shares. Blackhill Capital invested in 95,400 shares. Next holds 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 75 shares. 227,854 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp owns 143,313 shares. 86,618 are owned by Everett Harris And Ca. Us Commercial Bank De owns 1,050 shares. West Family Investments reported 1.04% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). 29,359 are owned by Cincinnati Insurance.

