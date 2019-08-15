Argyll Research Has Boosted Its Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Holding by $1.34 Million; Valuation Rose; Verizon (VZ) Stock Declined While Ubs Oconnor Has Increased Stake by $13.73 Billion

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 111,583 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 232,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 533,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.57 billion, up from 301,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 7.57M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). 85,383 are held by Everett Harris And Ca. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Spirit Of America New York stated it has 80,064 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Gam Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Cincinnati stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Geode Management Limited Co has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 18,826 shares. 244,745 are held by Evergreen Capital Ltd Liability. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.28% or 727,764 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Limited accumulated 1.00 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). New York-based Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Natixis accumulated 0.02% or 76,800 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking T by 18,972 shares to 83,870 shares, valued at $834.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech by 286,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,342 shares, and cut its stake in Willis T.