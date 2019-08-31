Argyll Research Continues to Hold Holding in Tc Pipelines LP (TCP); As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Valuation Rose, Summit Asset Management Lifted Stake

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 172,689 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Texas Yale Corporation holds 266,520 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 146,967 shares. Natixis holds 0.02% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 76,800 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Company owns 125,790 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.01% or 7,079 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 3,675 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl owns 6,014 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 1.28% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 1.28 million shares. Focused Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 241 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd invested in 11,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 161,626 shares.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.