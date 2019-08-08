Argyll Research Boosted Holding in Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) by $1.34 Million; Yhb Investment Advisors Has Lowered Ecolab (ECL) Position by $318,560; Share Price Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $204.88. About 303,343 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 112,109 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

