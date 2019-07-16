Argyle Capital Management Trimmed Verisign (VRSN) Holding by $859,750; Share Value Rose; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Holding In Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Was Has Lifted

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 314,933 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $221.04. About 560,303 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 39 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Int Ca has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Us Bancorporation De, Minnesota-based fund reported 146,395 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 148,459 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 0.07% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Fdx Incorporated invested in 4,356 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.04% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 139,828 shares. Moreover, South State Corp has 0.02% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 1,519 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 288,305 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 14,819 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 32,805 shares. 15,584 were accumulated by Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 7,100 shares to 50,006 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 11,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,204 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

