Argyle Capital Management Trimmed Position in Verisign (VRSN) as Market Value Rose; Oaktree Capital Management LP Position in Ally Financial (ALLY) Trimmed by $15.66 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34M, down from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 4.03 million shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $207.57. About 353,989 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 43.61 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 540,119 shares to 5.97 million shares, valued at $34.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) by 93,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $364.98M for 8.39 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.