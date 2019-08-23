Argyle Capital Management Trimmed Its Waters (WAT) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Bb Biotech Ag Lowered Its Position in Incyte Corp. (INCY) as Stock Price Rose

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Incyte Corp. (INCY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 188,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.36M, down from 3.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Incyte Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 858,429 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 13/03/2018 – Incyte Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pemigatinib; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Update of MD Anderson’s Phase 2 Data Studying Poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $209.99. About 345,040 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 94,322 shares. Baystate Wealth Management reported 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 5,974 shares. Shell Asset stated it has 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Omers Administration Corporation reported 5,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 77,254 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability. Caxton Ltd Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 817 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 737 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Rhumbline Advisers owns 171,653 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 0.28% or 5,000 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.3% or 4,436 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 2,835 shares.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 59,700 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $152.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 2,159 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Essex Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,018 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.80M shares. Massachusetts Service Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) has 5,435 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Creative Planning reported 11,493 shares. Trexquant Lp has 0.15% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.06% or 125,171 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 76,239 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 438,875 shares. C Ww Wide Gru Hldg A S invested in 38,726 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Verition Fund Mngmt invested in 27,087 shares.