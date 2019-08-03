Argyle Capital Management Trimmed Its Waters (WAT) Holding as Valuation Declined; Apple (AAPL) Position Increased by Aviance Capital Partners Llc

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 38,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 216,128 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.05M, up from 177,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $209.52. About 458,289 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.41 million activity. $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by Rae Elizabeth B. Shares for $5.26M were sold by Harrington Michael C. Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423 worth of stock or 1,312 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Liability holds 39,402 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Argyle Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 14,425 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,950 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding reported 18,818 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% stake. Leavell Investment Mgmt owns 12,687 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd owns 850 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Corporation accumulated 1,057 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,130 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 33,300 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. Investec Asset has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 186,568 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Western Capital Management holds 3.46% or 1,278 shares in its portfolio. The Maine-based Bangor Bank has invested 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matrix Asset New York holds 1.19% or 36,625 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc reported 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com has invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Advisory owns 1.94M shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 50,928 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.1% or 15,335 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eastern Bank holds 159,820 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Sterling Strategies Lc stated it has 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 13,640 were accumulated by Meridian Mgmt. Blume Cap Management Incorporated has invested 6.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sns Grp Inc Ltd invested in 2.85% or 68,305 shares. Eidelman Virant, Missouri-based fund reported 19,940 shares.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,460 shares to 34,783 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,501 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).