Argyle Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Waste Management Del (WM) as Stock Price Rose; Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Increased Holding

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc Del (WM) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 6,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, down from 41,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 31,081 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 19,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 25,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 6,296 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MIC to Conduct Conference Call and Webcast Covering First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Macquarie Infrastructure Investors to the June 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Securities Class Action Deadline In; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 26/04/2018 – MIC AG M3BG.DE – EXTENDS APPOINTMENT OF ANDREAS EMPL TO MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL 2021; 06/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on Macquarie Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Urges Stockholders Vote for All Six Director Nominees Standing for Reelection

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold MIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 56.14% less from 109.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 250 shares. Carroll Assoc has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability holds 387,698 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Co holds 5,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10 reported 12,860 shares. Putnam Invs Lc owns 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 81,833 shares. Bogle Investment Lp De stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). American Century stated it has 178,394 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Acadian Asset Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 255,977 were reported by Pinebridge Investments L P. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 10,113 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Colony Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 131,891 shares or 0% of the stock.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 81,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 214,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,131 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92 million and $263.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 24.79 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.