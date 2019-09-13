Argyle Capital Management Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; Littelfuse (LFUS) Shareholder Alta Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $311,520

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 14,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 59,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, down from 74,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 1.37 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 1,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 88,064 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.58 million, up from 86,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.83. About 226,817 shares traded or 18.77% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS)

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2,743 shares to 327,947 shares, valued at $44.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 157,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,564 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold LFUS shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 23.52 million shares or 2.51% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Cap has invested 0.07% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny invested in 0.03% or 8,046 shares. Granite Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 5,905 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested in 23,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 0.01% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 19,064 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 0.1% or 5,003 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 605 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 40,249 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,905 shares stake. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 38,037 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc reported 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). 2.18M were accumulated by Blackrock. Stonebridge Cap Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $35,838 activity. On Monday, September 9 the insider MAJOR JOHN E bought $10,930.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 26,731 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 32,838 shares. Amp Capital Invsts holds 0.08% or 173,246 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 9,273 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 11,888 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 0.04% or 154,293 shares. Reilly Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 755 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership reported 221,463 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 39,831 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 395,440 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Fort LP invested in 0.54% or 33,933 shares. Saratoga Rech And Management accumulated 6,455 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of, Australia-based fund reported 21,214 shares. 34,358 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.