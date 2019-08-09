Argyle Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Waters (WAT) as Valuation Declined; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $425,178; Share Value Rose

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $212.61. About 201,074 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 2,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,719 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 14,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $166.33. About 686,356 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Stockton stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Diversified holds 0.02% or 1,985 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company invested in 29,418 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 254,291 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc stated it has 1,780 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 5,600 shares. 283,736 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 83,894 shares stake. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 0.01% or 72 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc owns 27,100 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 553 shares. Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Alyeska Inv LP owns 4,409 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 850 are held by Regentatlantic Cap Lc. 207 are held by Guardian Life Company Of America.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.90 million activity. 22,400 shares valued at $5.26M were sold by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, February 13. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 23,133 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 38,646 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.45% stake. Iberiabank has 38,776 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Hendley And has 3.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2,340 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd holds 370,081 shares. 1.23M are held by D E Shaw Co. Aqr Mgmt Ltd holds 0.32% or 1.94 million shares. Aimz Advisors Llc has 0.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,055 shares. Paragon Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 2.92 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 484,186 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 12,751 shares. Cardinal Cap Management has invested 1.85% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.46B for 20.69 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 69,020 shares to 499,975 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).