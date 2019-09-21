Argyle Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Waste Management Del (WM) by $744,625 as Share Price Rose; Chilton Capital Management Holding in Equinix (EQIX) Lowered by $2.15 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 79,211 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.95M, down from 83,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 536,664 shares traded or 36.93% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc Del (WM) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 6,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, down from 41,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 2.00 million shares traded or 16.70% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 11,595 shares to 81,930 shares, valued at $18.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92 million and $263.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.