Argyle Capital Management Has Lowered Waters (WAT) Stake; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Cut Pfizer (PFE) Stake By $29.40 Million

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,930 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 70 shares with $297,000 value, down from 7,000 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $206.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 42.76 million shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 15.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Argyle Capital Management Inc holds 14,425 shares with $3.63M value, down from 16,975 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $13.79B valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $204.31. About 627,249 shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $53 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc holds 0.1% or 54,697 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 3.97M shares or 0.88% of the stock. 7,582 were reported by Gideon Cap. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company owns 0.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 283,431 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Advisor Ptnrs Limited accumulated 175,124 shares. Bartlett & stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Summit Fin Strategies accumulated 0.13% or 5,843 shares. Smith Moore holds 45,789 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Confluence Investment Ltd accumulated 1.63% or 2.28 million shares. Thomasville Bancorp invested in 73,627 shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 16,038 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Scotia Capital has invested 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Buckingham Asset Llc owns 91,178 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) stake by 80,865 shares to 709,567 valued at $9.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 21,855 shares and now owns 86,727 shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.90 million activity. Shares for $304,423 were sold by Kelly Terrence P. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.33M was sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. 22,400 shares were sold by Harrington Michael C, worth $5.26M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 943 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited reported 17,878 shares. Loomis Sayles Communications Lp owns 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 72 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 829 shares. Ameritas Invest stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Putnam Lc holds 17,974 shares. Primecap Ca owns 315,467 shares. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 85,362 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 50 shares. 5,569 are held by Cadence Cap Management Llc. Paloma Prns Management holds 0.18% or 29,418 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 7,781 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 18,435 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Jensen Incorporated stated it has 1.32% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24.