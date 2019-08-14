Argyle Capital Management Has Lowered Its Verisign (VRSN) Stake; Yamana Gold Ordinary Shares (canada (AUY) Shorts Lowered By 41.47%

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased Verisign Inc (VRSN) stake by 18.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as Verisign Inc (VRSN)’s stock rose 8.56%. The Argyle Capital Management Inc holds 20,575 shares with $3.74M value, down from 25,325 last quarter. Verisign Inc now has $24.74B valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $208.96. About 487,845 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06

Yamana Gold Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:AUY) had a decrease of 41.47% in short interest. AUY’s SI was 6.38M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 41.47% from 10.89M shares previously. With 11.73M avg volume, 1 days are for Yamana Gold Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:AUY)’s short sellers to cover AUY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 29.95 million shares traded or 102.17% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL

More notable recent Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yamana Gold Announces Final Results of Tender Offers – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yamana Gold Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yamana Gold declares 100% increase in dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Yamana Gold Be in 1 Year? – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yamana Gold: Like Watching Paint Dry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. The firm explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines.